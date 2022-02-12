Reign of the legends Early Access Patch 16-2 : Training Mode Input Recorder!!

In this update we have added Training Mode AI and also a new input recorder for training mode as well
Changes to Training mode options UI within the pause menu, Gauge options have been moved to it's own screen, and a new option has been added for Opponent Options.
New Opponent Options are available in Training Mode, You can now set the state to stand, crouch or jump. You can also set the opponent to Block All Attacks or Only Block After the first attack. The opponent can also be set to Punch, Kick, Medium Attack or Strong Attack. Check box is also added to this screen to have the attack only used after block.
Input Recorder has also made it in to the game, while using the second players controls you can record an action. Record and Play buttons are now available to be mapped in the input config screen. By default the keyboard buttons are Page Up to Record and Page Down to Play, On Controllers these are mapped to the R3 for Record and L3 for Playable. Playback repeats when the timeline of inputs ends. To stop Playback use the reset position button.
When selecting rematch the background is now displayed again on the Loading Screen.
