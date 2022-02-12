0.3.12 - Server performance, termite mounds, night brightness

Full details: https://islesofyore.com/post-launch-update-01/
Client
- Increased night brightness.
- Added optional DiscordID field to the in-game feedback form.
- Fixed a bug where discord server wouldn't show up in server description within the server browser. Sadly, the max length of server description had to be reduced to 45 characters. This is an unfortunate limitation of the current implementation.
- More clearly showed the unselected categories within the character creator.
Server
- Increased amount of termite mounds, as well as larvae found within.
- Tweaked pathfinding performance.
- Fixed "pawns.track" command not despawning tracking actors.
- Fixed larvae not despawning.
Night brightness
The general sentiment I feel I'm getting with the night brightness is that light intensity needs to be bumped a little. Therefore this patch will make a first step towards that. Night is still intentionally quite dark, but I also don't want it to be unpleasant, so bear with me while a balance is found that works comfortably. Let me know if this change is a good step forward.
