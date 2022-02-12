Patch 0.0.3e

- Added ammo box container
- Craftable window shutters (workbench)
- More rare collectibles
- New records
- You can now play a random key on the piano, it's a bit out of tune though
- Fixed some weird ground spots
- Fixed some grass patches being extra grabby (having collision when they shouldn't)
- Pressing jump while crouched will stand you up
- Jump stamina cost reduced to 15 from 20
- The zombies have consumed enough brains to evolve their own and have grown slightly smarter
- Players now ragdoll on death rather than playing animations which can clip them through walls and become unlootable
- Zombies ragdoll on death improved
- Big boy is no longer indifferent to being shot
- Large changes to save game structure for better performance while saving
- I freaking knew the footsteps sounded off! Modulation fixed
- Fixed bunker item stack
- Co-op games should now automatically check if they are actively hosting, and rehost if no longer hosting
- Admin panel now scrolls correctly when many players are connected
