DeadPoly update for 12 February 2022

Patch 0.0.3e

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added ammo box container
  • Craftable window shutters (workbench)
  • More rare collectibles
  • New records
  • You can now play a random key on the piano, it's a bit out of tune though
  • Fixed some weird ground spots
  • Fixed some grass patches being extra grabby (having collision when they shouldn't)
  • Pressing jump while crouched will stand you up
  • Jump stamina cost reduced to 15 from 20
  • The zombies have consumed enough brains to evolve their own and have grown slightly smarter
  • Players now ragdoll on death rather than playing animations which can clip them through walls and become unlootable
  • Zombies ragdoll on death improved
  • Big boy is no longer indifferent to being shot
  • Large changes to save game structure for better performance while saving
  • I freaking knew the footsteps sounded off! Modulation fixed
  • Fixed bunker item stack
  • Co-op games should now automatically check if they are actively hosting, and rehost if no longer hosting
  • Admin panel now scrolls correctly when many players are connected

