Airmen update for 12 February 2022

Airmen 1.22.7: Avenfold Dock

Build 8193191

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A contract provider specific update this week relocates Tower Reckongale to a new coastal location and adds a pseudo contract fort to Harbor island to improve reliable access to contracts across the map. Both locations are now accessible to watercraft.

1.22.7

Major Features
  • Added a new prototype contract fort to Harbor Island.
Minor Features
  • Relocated Tower Reckongale to Verdant Coast and added a watercraft spawn point.
  • Removed blast resistant from blast and gatling cannons.
  • Removed death explosion damage from gatling and blast cannons.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed the gatling gun missing the accuracy scaling tag.
  • Fixed the coloration of the old timey cannon barrel.
  • Fixed the "Browse Files" button not opening the correct folder.

