Airmen 1.22.7: Avenfold Dock

A contract provider specific update this week relocates Tower Reckongale to a new coastal location and adds a pseudo contract fort to Harbor island to improve reliable access to contracts across the map. Both locations are now accessible to watercraft.
1.22.7
Major Features
- Added a new prototype contract fort to Harbor Island.
Minor Features
- Relocated Tower Reckongale to Verdant Coast and added a watercraft spawn point.
- Removed blast resistant from blast and gatling cannons.
- Removed death explosion damage from gatling and blast cannons.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the gatling gun missing the accuracy scaling tag.
- Fixed the coloration of the old timey cannon barrel.
- Fixed the "Browse Files" button not opening the correct folder.
Changed files in this update