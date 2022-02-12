 Skip to content

Ancient update for 12 February 2022

v1.02 is live

Ancient update for 12 February 2022

v1.02 is live

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Features:
  • Added mouse button keybind support.
  • Added a character stats tooltip. Mousing over your health globe will show some basic stats such as base damage and bleed chance. For controller users, pausing the game will also bring the menu up.
Balance Changes:
  • Vampiric Mutation life steal reduced from 300% -> 200% of damage dealt.
  • Titanic Mutation health increase reduced from +50% -> +40%
  • Iron amulet armor increased from +10 -> +15
  • Armor Polish resistance increased from +15 -> +20
  • Increased base armor and resistance of melee characters (Wayfarer, Marauder, and Nomad)
  • Field ration activation time reduced from 1.5s -> 1.0s
Bug fixes:
  • Falling off the map will now return you to the nearest spawn node
  • Azul items should now show proper keybinds on pickup
  • Button prompts on props (chests, shrines, etc...) should no longer be hidden by terrain
  • Azul Orb plinths in the Temple to the Red Lady should now properly display “collect reward” instead of “purchase”

