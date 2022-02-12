CardConquest now available! (Windows only)

I have included another game of mine, CardConquest as part of Stalks Stalks Stalks. You should now see a launch option when starting the game to choose whether you want to play Stalks Stalks Stalks or CardConquest.

CardConquest is a two player strategy game where you try and capture the enemies base or eliminate all of their units. Multiplayer only. 2 player only. Note: CardConquest is in beta and a bit rough. Resolution is hard coded at 1280x720 for now. Probably some game breaking bugs, especially with the UI. Definitely balancing issues. Oh well!

You can find out more on what CardConquest is and how to play on my itch.io page for it here https://rodzianko.itch.io/cardconquest . I will also be including a manual for the steam store soon.

The steam store doesn't reflect the changes yet, but it will soon when I get off my lazy butt!