Ultimate Racing 2D 2 update for 12 February 2022

Patch 1.0.0.7 Released!

Patch 1.0.0.7 Released! Build 8193081

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Memory crash fixed for saving and loading track editor tracks

-Track editor max map size increased to 8192

-Track editor road shadow bug fixed

-Tracks with many objects load faster, if there are more than 150 objects only obstacles that can move like haybales and pawns will have collisions

-Track editor insert point at terrain crash fixed

-Small bugs fixed

