-Memory crash fixed for saving and loading track editor tracks
-Track editor max map size increased to 8192
-Track editor road shadow bug fixed
-Tracks with many objects load faster, if there are more than 150 objects only obstacles that can move like haybales and pawns will have collisions
-Track editor insert point at terrain crash fixed
-Small bugs fixed
Ultimate Racing 2D 2 update for 12 February 2022
Patch 1.0.0.7 Released!
