Noble Fates update for 12 February 2022

Noble Fates 0.24.0.20 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8193076 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 

Fix for crash when loading save with guided experience enabled and tutorial in progress  
Fix for crash when you have more than 1023 blueprints of one specific sub type  

Props  
Fix automatic window generation  
Choosing a type will now apply to all selected props  

Tips  
Fix bug that caused invalid button prompts when you load with a tip in progress  

Selection  
Improve selection behavior - especially with smaller objects  

Text  
Fix the typo we've been wiating for :P```

Changed files in this update

