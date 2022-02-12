Fix for crash when loading save with guided experience enabled and tutorial in progress
Fix for crash when you have more than 1023 blueprints of one specific sub type
Props
Fix automatic window generation
Choosing a type will now apply to all selected props
Tips
Fix bug that caused invalid button prompts when you load with a tip in progress
Selection
Improve selection behavior - especially with smaller objects
Text
Fix the typo we've been wiating for :P```
Noble Fates update for 12 February 2022
Noble Fates 0.24.0.20 released!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
