Prose & Codes update for 12 February 2022

Quick Fix for Mac 1

Share · View all patches · Build 8192825 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A behind-the-scenes update to support Mac 1 (plus one typo fix for the synopsis of Medea)

