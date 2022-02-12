Managers & Offices - 0.9.7.10

Changelog
Changes
- Managers & Offices Update is added
- Interactive Tutorial is added
- PP Optimization is automated (you won't pay for unused PPs, and also you always use first PPs coming from the cheapest factories and use them for the computers that give you the most profits)
- Not only the Market, but the Testing button also checks if you already have 3 computers from the same design type.
- There is a new approval window before selling a sites
- From now on you can open hardware/computers/sites etc. in lists only by clicking on their name. Earlier it varied by list, which confused the players.
- There is a remove button on the research queue
- You could move some windows by grabbing them on their top and others on their body. From now on you can do that only by grabbing their top, and there is also a move icon indicating on the window that it is possible in the first place.
- The move and help icons are gray from now on (indicating that they are not clickable, they are there only to hover over with a mouse)
- You can see the actual game's difficulty level on the saving screen.
- There is an extra cashflow button on the budget statistics screen, so you can see the cash flow and its hints as well (you can see the same window by hovering over your cashflow money indicator in the top right corner, but there the window disappears as soon as you move your cursor, so you cannot check the hints)
- There is an extra Information button on the market list, so you can access here the Market Information window not only from the small round menu that appears when you click on a market)
- The Pricing window has hints now too
- I've renamed the "Upgrade" button on the site view to "Build"
- There is a new "Expand More" helper bubble
- ESC not only closes windows but opens the main menu and/or closes the main menu too
- I've increased the color saturation on the wealth map mode, so you can easier decide which market is average or rich
Fixes
- There was an issue with LP points and countries becoming communist
- There was an issue that applied LP to countries you've just opened under given circumstances
- There was a visibility issue for the name of the computer design type on the design chooser screen under given circumstances
- On the Release Tab of computers the last day profit and lifetime profit fields were switched up
- Some typo corrections
- With some resolutions and UI multipliers, the windows were slightly out of sync with the curser when moved around.
- Adding 2.5-inch FDD to the research queue didn't add the 3.5-inch bays to the queue automatically
- Adding the Co-Processors did automatically add the 8088 processor (while it shouldn't)
- SCSI made ATA obsolete, even tho SCSI is an inferior technology.
- The hints on DPP and PP were the same
- The sales graph was incorrectly showing how PC sales start increasing from 0 (with a straight line) - because the line started to rise from 1974 instead of starting from the last year when there were no PC (design) sales yet.
- From the Dominance Statistics Window the bankrupted opponents were not removed automatically, only after reloading the game
- The market list's last column showing the market's state was inconsistently using "Unused and Site" depending on the actual filters.
- After starting a new game (but not restarting the game itself) the UI multipliers were reset.
- The research bar was not automatically and immediately refreshed if you've added a new tech to the queue from the queue (instead of the research three)
- When you changed the logistics points set to a market then the market list was not automatically refreshing the corresponding line in its list.
- Selling sites was not always working
- There was an error that made a warning message appear (about having 3 computers from the same design type) when it shouldn't have
- If you are running the game on a more exotic resolution then the default UI multipliers were sometimes not fitting the screen well
- Both the world map and office said “World map” when I hover over them
- There was an error with LPs setting on China
- You were able to add HDD capacity techs to SDD storages
- While the game was loading you could hear the site's ocean sound
- The technological singularity victory screen was potentially not updating your computer data on the victory screen properly.
- There was an error with product marketing costs connected to LPs set on the map. You could avoid paying under given circumstances.
- Small (population under 600k) markets generated no sales sometimes.
- The player bonuses were not consistent as the logistics bonus was reducing your LP need for markets instead of making LPs cheaper for you in the sites.
- You were able to open the market survey screen from the market list even when the button itself was non-interactive.
