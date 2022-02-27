 Skip to content

Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game update for 27 February 2022

Update notes for Feb 27, 2022

Improvements

  • Added combat autosaves.
  • You can now use stims on allies.
  • Added new models for energy turrets.
  • Added breakdown of what you get from stealing.
  • AI moves closer to unreachable targets (instead of staying in place).
  • Added roll information for cloaking field detection checks in combat.
  • Increased the speed of transition animations to improve combat flow.
  • Combat tutorials are now per turn.
  • New Feat: Skill Monkey - Increases Skill Gain by 25% (works retroactively), requires INT 8.

Skill Gains and Tags Rebalance

  • Tags no longer increase skill gain, but add +2 levels over the normal skill progression.
  • Lowered LP required for skill level 2, increased for all other levels.
  • Training increased to 60 LP, Token to 120 LP.
  • Increased a few skill checks for lockpick, electronics and computers to level 6.
  • Reduced LP from combat by 20%.
  • Adjusted the attack/defense LP rewards from several enemies.

Character System and Attack Changes

  • Intelligence: Even values gives tags, odd values gives +10% XP.
  • Increased accuracy and evasion from skills to 6.
  • Changed Critical Chance to 2% per Critical Strike level.
  • Evasion and accuracy penalties from aimed:arms/legs increased to 2 turns.
  • Reduced aimed burst penetration to 10 on regular attacks, and has 20 penetration on criticals.

Feat Changes

  • Quick Fingers now gives +5 initiative.
  • Juggernaut gives +2 melee damage, +3 on grazes.
  • Master Trader now reduces buying prices by 50%.
  • Weapon specialization feats: Effect per level bonus increased.
  • Mental Fortitude skill bonus works retroactively.
  • Critical Thinker now gives +2 takedown per level (instead of flat 5).
  • Opportunist Reaction Bonus increased to +15.
  • Basher per level bonus changed to penetration +2.
  • AP earned by a character with Second Wind off turn (reaction attacks) is now stored and applied on his next turn.

Item Changes

  • Reduced Accuracy, Aimed, Graze and CS from equipment (5 became 4, 10 became 8, etc).
  • Energy Shield: Each level in Emitter gives +1 DR and +5 HP (instead of +2 DR).
  • Power Vest: Shield HP increased to 50.
  • Super Soldier is properly +4 AP (not 5).
  • Stasis turns increased to 3 (from 2).
  • Stasis works on turrets.
  • Zen turns increased to 3 (from 2).
  • Lowered utility bar and clawhammer damage by 1.
  • You can get a Rusty XM5 in the Pit (SMG with single shot).
  • Reduced the price of bullets.

Other Changes

  • Hargrave has proper skills. Removed one gang member (new game), him and the rest have increased level.
  • Tweaked Shuttle Bay fights: Mother is a bit easier, Nazar is harder (Nazar and his crew didn't have many feats).
  • Tweaked frogs: Damage lowered by 2, penetration of bullfrog attacks increased. Psi frogs in factory are a bit stronger.
  • Increased turret damage to better work with new armor DR values.
  • The pistol you can steal in the factory is a Longslide EX and requires steal 5.
  • Now partially refunding AP if multistrike attack was interrupted by Zap.

Fixes

  • Fixed missing quest XP from Moses when removing the refugees.
  • Fixed a combat freeze when you miss an enemy, get counterattacked, knocked down + enemy dies.
  • Feats that are based on a skill level now correctly recalculate their effects if skill level is changed.
  • Fixed the case when you could have free movement AP in stealth as a leftover from combat.
  • Fixed zap attack using torso DR instead of arms (like textbox reports).
  • Fixed psykers sometimes not attacking.
  • Fixed lack of skill on some regulators when betraying Braxton for Mercy.
  • Fixed lack of melee skill in allied Brother Keepers.
  • Added missing tooltips for Initial Disposition and Neural Resistance.
  • AI fix: The attacker doesn't switch to melee if they are using an energy shield.
  • AI fix: The attacker doesn't switch to melee if the enemy has an active distortion field.
  • Fixed that if you throw disruptor grenade at yourself, throw attack anim is played after panic.
  • Fixed bloodlust being applied to reaction attacks, only triggers on manual attack.
  • Item tooltip now list ballistic resistance first, as it is in the rest of the interface.
  • Fixed smoke particles multiplicating when zoomed in. Now they are consistent, increasing performance and visibility.
  • Fixed characters sometimes not starting placement phase on placement grid.
  • Fixed panic animations.
  • Fixed a game freeze source in Energy Turret.
  • Fixed natural DR counting towards Psi resistance.
  • Fixed natural DR hint.
  • Fixed combat with Hargrave not starting after the worm fight event.
  • Fixed minor level issues.

