Update notes for Feb 27, 2022

Improvements
- Added combat autosaves.
- You can now use stims on allies.
- Added new models for energy turrets.
- Added breakdown of what you get from stealing.
- AI moves closer to unreachable targets (instead of staying in place).
- Added roll information for cloaking field detection checks in combat.
- Increased the speed of transition animations to improve combat flow.
- Combat tutorials are now per turn.
- New Feat: Skill Monkey - Increases Skill Gain by 25% (works retroactively), requires INT 8.
Skill Gains and Tags Rebalance
- Tags no longer increase skill gain, but add +2 levels over the normal skill progression.
- Lowered LP required for skill level 2, increased for all other levels.
- Training increased to 60 LP, Token to 120 LP.
- Increased a few skill checks for lockpick, electronics and computers to level 6.
- Reduced LP from combat by 20%.
- Adjusted the attack/defense LP rewards from several enemies.
Character System and Attack Changes
- Intelligence: Even values gives tags, odd values gives +10% XP.
- Increased accuracy and evasion from skills to 6.
- Changed Critical Chance to 2% per Critical Strike level.
- Evasion and accuracy penalties from aimed:arms/legs increased to 2 turns.
- Reduced aimed burst penetration to 10 on regular attacks, and has 20 penetration on criticals.
Feat Changes
- Quick Fingers now gives +5 initiative.
- Juggernaut gives +2 melee damage, +3 on grazes.
- Master Trader now reduces buying prices by 50%.
- Weapon specialization feats: Effect per level bonus increased.
- Mental Fortitude skill bonus works retroactively.
- Critical Thinker now gives +2 takedown per level (instead of flat 5).
- Opportunist Reaction Bonus increased to +15.
- Basher per level bonus changed to penetration +2.
- AP earned by a character with Second Wind off turn (reaction attacks) is now stored and applied on his next turn.
Item Changes
- Reduced Accuracy, Aimed, Graze and CS from equipment (5 became 4, 10 became 8, etc).
- Energy Shield: Each level in Emitter gives +1 DR and +5 HP (instead of +2 DR).
- Power Vest: Shield HP increased to 50.
- Super Soldier is properly +4 AP (not 5).
- Stasis turns increased to 3 (from 2).
- Stasis works on turrets.
- Zen turns increased to 3 (from 2).
- Lowered utility bar and clawhammer damage by 1.
- You can get a Rusty XM5 in the Pit (SMG with single shot).
- Reduced the price of bullets.
Other Changes
- Hargrave has proper skills. Removed one gang member (new game), him and the rest have increased level.
- Tweaked Shuttle Bay fights: Mother is a bit easier, Nazar is harder (Nazar and his crew didn't have many feats).
- Tweaked frogs: Damage lowered by 2, penetration of bullfrog attacks increased. Psi frogs in factory are a bit stronger.
- Increased turret damage to better work with new armor DR values.
- The pistol you can steal in the factory is a Longslide EX and requires steal 5.
- Now partially refunding AP if multistrike attack was interrupted by Zap.
Fixes
- Fixed missing quest XP from Moses when removing the refugees.
- Fixed a combat freeze when you miss an enemy, get counterattacked, knocked down + enemy dies.
- Feats that are based on a skill level now correctly recalculate their effects if skill level is changed.
- Fixed the case when you could have free movement AP in stealth as a leftover from combat.
- Fixed zap attack using torso DR instead of arms (like textbox reports).
- Fixed psykers sometimes not attacking.
- Fixed lack of skill on some regulators when betraying Braxton for Mercy.
- Fixed lack of melee skill in allied Brother Keepers.
- Added missing tooltips for Initial Disposition and Neural Resistance.
- AI fix: The attacker doesn't switch to melee if they are using an energy shield.
- AI fix: The attacker doesn't switch to melee if the enemy has an active distortion field.
- Fixed that if you throw disruptor grenade at yourself, throw attack anim is played after panic.
- Fixed bloodlust being applied to reaction attacks, only triggers on manual attack.
- Item tooltip now list ballistic resistance first, as it is in the rest of the interface.
- Fixed smoke particles multiplicating when zoomed in. Now they are consistent, increasing performance and visibility.
- Fixed characters sometimes not starting placement phase on placement grid.
- Fixed panic animations.
- Fixed a game freeze source in Energy Turret.
- Fixed natural DR counting towards Psi resistance.
- Fixed natural DR hint.
- Fixed combat with Hargrave not starting after the worm fight event.
- Fixed minor level issues.
Changed files in this update