Patch Notes - 0.1.0.2:220212-1525

Thank you everyone for a wonderful launch day! Here are a few minor changes and bug fixes based on feedback from our new players.
Changes/Features:
- Renamed "Campaign" main menu option to "Campaign/Tutorial".
- Achievements should no longer trigger in tutorial missions.
- Component palette now shows "[#x Compounding]" next to point cost when components have a compounding cost based on the number installed.
- Chat in multiplayer lobby now automatically scrolls with new messages.
- Added "exit any time" to bottom of end-game text, to make that clearer.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed CTD when trying to form a ship with itself. The selected ship is no longer a valid Guide target.
- Fixed lollipop stick footprints on range plane not positioning correctly when using the Dial widget.
- Fixed sphere widget not consistently opening on the correct side based on the initial mouse position.
- Fixed minor typos and lore mistakes in component descriptions.
Changed files in this update