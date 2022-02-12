 Skip to content

NEBULOUS: Fleet Command update for 12 February 2022

Patch Notes - 0.1.0.2:220212-1525

Thank you everyone for a wonderful launch day! Here are a few minor changes and bug fixes based on feedback from our new players.

Changes/Features:

  • Renamed "Campaign" main menu option to "Campaign/Tutorial".
  • Achievements should no longer trigger in tutorial missions.
  • Component palette now shows "[#x Compounding]" next to point cost when components have a compounding cost based on the number installed.
  • Chat in multiplayer lobby now automatically scrolls with new messages.
  • Added "exit any time" to bottom of end-game text, to make that clearer.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed CTD when trying to form a ship with itself. The selected ship is no longer a valid Guide target.
  • Fixed lollipop stick footprints on range plane not positioning correctly when using the Dial widget.
  • Fixed sphere widget not consistently opening on the correct side based on the initial mouse position.
  • Fixed minor typos and lore mistakes in component descriptions.

