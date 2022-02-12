This patch upgrades the Java runtime bundled with the game from Java 11 to Java 17. No gameplay changes unfortunately, but this should hopefully fix some issues people have been encountering with the game failing to start.
King under the Mountain update for 12 February 2022
Alpha 8.1.20 patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
