King under the Mountain update for 12 February 2022

Alpha 8.1.20 patch

Alpha 8.1.20 patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch upgrades the Java runtime bundled with the game from Java 11 to Java 17. No gameplay changes unfortunately, but this should hopefully fix some issues people have been encountering with the game failing to start.

