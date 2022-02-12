Fret Smasher v0.30.2 A2

[FIXES]
- Fixed an issue where notes on lefty flip were not visible to the highway camera.
- Fixed an issue with audio clips being cut short between menu scenes.
- Fixed an issue where scanning songs doesn't lock out menu controls.
- Fixed an issue where custom highways had very obvious low level of detail at a distance.
- Fixed an issue with our PalikkaMono font having a small visible jitter when gaining score.
- Fixed an issue with Custom Themes where "4_hold_glow_open.png" was also being applied to lane "0".
[ADDITIONS]
- Score Saving is here! Save the scores of your favourite songs for each instrument and difficulty combination!
- Pressing Orange (5) in Song Select allow you to cycle the score display. Holding will bring up a menu to go directly to the instrument/difficulty combination you desire.
- Custom video background support!
- Song specific video background support!
- New song fail highway animation!
- New song fail sound clip!
- New song complete highway animation!
- Added FAILED text to the results screen when failing a song.
- New sorting windows!
- Fade out animation between gameplay and results.
- Added some new hidden content... Good Luck!
- Added the ability to load a custom song path in the config. [Gameplay] -> Custom Song Path=<Path Here>
- Added static note toggle for user themes
- Added Fret Animation Height for user themes
- Added Highscore Chaser UI
- Added a sound clip when hitting the last note on an FC run
- Added PostFX for FC and Fail animations
- Added times played to songs
- Added new sorting options: Year & Times Played
[ADJUSTMENTS]
- FAS timer lowered from 60ms to 45ms.
- SAH timer lowered from 90ms to 80ms.
- Adjusted some messages in the menus.
- Adjusted note and sustain visual offset values for each lane.
- Adjusted flame textures.
- Song Cache now has a version number and it will fail when loading old caches.
- Note and beatline prefab adjustments to renderer objects.
- Adjusted miss note animation.
- Updated bar cap textures for Hyper Flux and health.
