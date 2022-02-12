 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Fret Smasher Playtest update for 12 February 2022

Fret Smasher v0.30.2 A2

Share · View all patches · Build 8192429 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
[FIXES]
  • Fixed an issue where notes on lefty flip were not visible to the highway camera.
  • Fixed an issue with audio clips being cut short between menu scenes.
  • Fixed an issue where scanning songs doesn't lock out menu controls.
  • Fixed an issue where custom highways had very obvious low level of detail at a distance.
  • Fixed an issue with our PalikkaMono font having a small visible jitter when gaining score.
  • Fixed an issue with Custom Themes where "4_hold_glow_open.png" was also being applied to lane "0".
[ADDITIONS]
  • Score Saving is here! Save the scores of your favourite songs for each instrument and difficulty combination!
  • Pressing Orange (5) in Song Select allow you to cycle the score display. Holding will bring up a menu to go directly to the instrument/difficulty combination you desire.
  • Custom video background support!
  • Song specific video background support!
  • New song fail highway animation!
  • New song fail sound clip!
  • New song complete highway animation!
  • Added FAILED text to the results screen when failing a song.
  • New sorting windows!
  • Fade out animation between gameplay and results.
  • Added some new hidden content... Good Luck!
  • Added the ability to load a custom song path in the config. [Gameplay] -> Custom Song Path=<Path Here>
  • Added static note toggle for user themes
  • Added Fret Animation Height for user themes
  • Added Highscore Chaser UI
  • Added a sound clip when hitting the last note on an FC run
  • Added PostFX for FC and Fail animations
  • Added times played to songs
  • Added new sorting options: Year & Times Played
[ADJUSTMENTS]
  • FAS timer lowered from 60ms to 45ms.
  • SAH timer lowered from 90ms to 80ms.
  • Adjusted some messages in the menus.
  • Adjusted note and sustain visual offset values for each lane.
  • Adjusted flame textures.
  • Song Cache now has a version number and it will fail when loading old caches.
  • Note and beatline prefab adjustments to renderer objects.
  • Adjusted miss note animation.
  • Updated bar cap textures for Hyper Flux and health.

Changed files in this update

Fret Smasher Playtest | Windows Depot 1648351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.