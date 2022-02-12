 Skip to content

The Last Bastion update for 12 February 2022

Update 0.3.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update comprises of gameplay tweaks, QOL improvements and bug fixes. Details are listed below-

CHANGELOG

COMBAT

  • A non-deployed playable commander can replace a defeated playable commander in the time frame the enemy takes to capture the battle slot.
  • Pause button has been reworked to make it more visually indicative.
  • Added one new recruit able commander - Nyasa.
  • Added passive ability "Archer volley" for Commander Nyasa.
  • Added passive ability "Mounted Alacrity" for Commander Hazzar.

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Reworked weather effect - 'fog' for camp and map.
  • Fog density varies from day to day.
  • Changed province 2 map visual.
  • Changed map icons.
  • Changed player representative flag on map.
  • Added varied visual states for player representative flag based on morale value.
  • Added additional game-over screens for certain scenarios.
  • Updated player sprites appearing in the command tent.
  • Added a scroll bar to the event window.
  • Changed back-end processing of persistent rewards.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed a bug where archer flank attack animations trigger even after their death.
  • Fixed incorrect battle data being showcased for enemies in a few battles.
  • Fixed an issue with civilian supply consumption displaying incorrect value in the supply center.
  • Fixed rewards in certain events not being displayed correctly.

Next week's update will focus on a playable tutorial.

