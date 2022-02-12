Update 0.3.1:
This update comprises of gameplay tweaks, QOL improvements and bug fixes. Details are listed below-
CHANGELOG
COMBAT
- A non-deployed playable commander can replace a defeated playable commander in the time frame the enemy takes to capture the battle slot.
- Pause button has been reworked to make it more visually indicative.
- Added one new recruit able commander - Nyasa.
- Added passive ability "Archer volley" for Commander Nyasa.
- Added passive ability "Mounted Alacrity" for Commander Hazzar.
IMPROVEMENTS
- Reworked weather effect - 'fog' for camp and map.
- Fog density varies from day to day.
- Changed province 2 map visual.
- Changed map icons.
- Changed player representative flag on map.
- Added varied visual states for player representative flag based on morale value.
- Added additional game-over screens for certain scenarios.
- Updated player sprites appearing in the command tent.
- Added a scroll bar to the event window.
- Changed back-end processing of persistent rewards.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a bug where archer flank attack animations trigger even after their death.
- Fixed incorrect battle data being showcased for enemies in a few battles.
- Fixed an issue with civilian supply consumption displaying incorrect value in the supply center.
- Fixed rewards in certain events not being displayed correctly.
Next week's update will focus on a playable tutorial.
