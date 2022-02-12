This update is mostly minor fixes, but there are a lot of them in here. The key ones is that there is now a manual available in the Syphilopedia, the insecurity stub has been expanded and boundaries are thicker. Units, civilians and quests are now limited at a player level instead of a city level and there are buildings that will boost all of those numbers. Besides that it's all pretty small fixes. The next sprint is going to be more of the same.
Nikhil Murthy's Syphilisation update for 12 February 2022
Update - Fix-up
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update