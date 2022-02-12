 Skip to content

Nikhil Murthy's Syphilisation update for 12 February 2022

Update - Fix-up

Build 8192407

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is mostly minor fixes, but there are a lot of them in here. The key ones is that there is now a manual available in the Syphilopedia, the insecurity stub has been expanded and boundaries are thicker. Units, civilians and quests are now limited at a player level instead of a city level and there are buildings that will boost all of those numbers. Besides that it's all pretty small fixes. The next sprint is going to be more of the same.

Nikhil Murthy's Syphilisation Content Depot 1712531
