 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

[Neolithic]To the End update for 12 February 2022

Update, Version 20220212

Share · View all patches · Build 8192367 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community







English

#########Content##############

[Cooking]Suspicious meat soup can now be made from a corpse.

[Cooking]New item: Blood

[Cooking]You can now sometimes get blood when using Juicer&Blender on a corpse.

The graphics assets of "Donald Trump" are added to the game files. (That's currently not a playable character.)

[Junkyard]Added some little story content at the gate. (It's still not open yet.)

#########System###############

Added function to alarm nearby enemies. (It's currently used in the junkyard gate story.)

简体中文

#########Content##############

【烹饪】可疑的肉汤现在可以用尸体获得

【烹饪】新物品：血液

【烹饪】对尸体使用榨汁搅拌机时可能获得血液。

“唐纳德·川普”的图像资源加入了游戏文件中。（目前不是可用角色。）

【垃圾场】在垃圾场的大门加入了一小段剧情。（大门还是没有开。）

#########System###############

加入了引发周围敌人警觉的警报机制。（目前用于垃圾场大门的剧情中。）

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.