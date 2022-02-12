Update, Version 20220212

English
[Cooking]Suspicious meat soup can now be made from a corpse.
[Cooking]New item: Blood
[Cooking]You can now sometimes get blood when using Juicer&Blender on a corpse.
The graphics assets of "Donald Trump" are added to the game files. (That's currently not a playable character.)
[Junkyard]Added some little story content at the gate. (It's still not open yet.)
Added function to alarm nearby enemies. (It's currently used in the junkyard gate story.)
简体中文
【烹饪】可疑的肉汤现在可以用尸体获得
【烹饪】新物品：血液
【烹饪】对尸体使用榨汁搅拌机时可能获得血液。
“唐纳德·川普”的图像资源加入了游戏文件中。（目前不是可用角色。）
【垃圾场】在垃圾场的大门加入了一小段剧情。（大门还是没有开。）
加入了引发周围敌人警觉的警报机制。（目前用于垃圾场大门的剧情中。）
