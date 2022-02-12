hi.every game player of <War Platform> we add Secret order in the game
You can achieve the impossible by entering the following command on the top UI
1Complete the level directly ：there is no cow level
2infinite ammo：infinite ammo
3add unit Life value: WhosYourDaddy
4add Mobilization ：show me the mob
5add unit HP: WhosYourDaddy
more magic order will come soon
Best wishes！
War Platform update for 12 February 2022
magic order
hi.every game player of <War Platform> we add Secret order in the game
Changed files in this update