 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

War Platform update for 12 February 2022

magic order

Share · View all patches · Build 8192310 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

hi.every game player of <War Platform> we add Secret order in the game

You can achieve the impossible by entering the following command on the top UI

1Complete the level directly ：there is no cow level

2infinite ammo：infinite ammo

3add unit Life value: WhosYourDaddy

4add Mobilization ：show me the mob

5add unit HP: WhosYourDaddy

more magic order will come soon

Best wishes！

Changed files in this update

War Platform Depot 955891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.