Post-Corona Mayhem Update - Patch 1.0.4.0

Server owners please update your servers!
Maps
Fever: Cybercon's Notorious Lab
Coltec: Brainobyl Returns (mad laughter)
Surgery: Painkiller edition - Thanks to The deadly Cutsman
Biohazard: Workshop Map!
New Achievements
- Activate Gunslinger.
- Activate Blood Rage.
- Activate Zombie Rage.
- Kill 25 Players as a Zombie Player.
- Become Infected.
- Complete Coltec: Objective with 4 or more players.
- Complete Fever: Objective with 4 or more players.
- Complete Surgery: Arena with 4 or more players.
Code
Core
- Added a recurring XP event which will happen every Saturday (lasts 24 hours), this system depends on the timezone of the server, to ensure that you will get the best possible experience. All XP will be increased 3.5 times, this will NOT affect NPC scale / difficulty!
- Improved kick and ban vote system, the proper steam ID is now being used, and correct commands for auto kicking on ban, etc.
AI & NPCs
- Zombie NPCs and Fred will now actually play idle/moan sounds, some old bugs would prevent these sounds if there were more than 5 zombies in the game.
- Human NPCs can now use flamethrowers, snipers and the winchester.
- Added a new boss for the Coltec objective map - meet the Preacher, watch out for his spontaneous grenade attacks!
- Added a cvar which can be used to alter the zombie's max speed, useful if you want your map to be more slow paced.
- Fixed grenade attachments using the wrong hand attachment, grenades should now spawn in more suitable locations.
- Humanoid bosses will now use the correct damage scale values when taking damage, implying some bosses may take less damage from certain weapons.
- Improved NPCs fire rate with certain weapons like shotguns, snipers, etc. They no longer fire them as fast as assault rifles...
Entities
- trigger_capturepoint will no longer allow a capture percentage of 0, this would break the trigger - thus it would "auto" capture by itself.
- Updated entity whitelist when a map is restarted, entities like func_brushes, player blockers, etc, were not fully restored on game restart. This issue could prevent players from progressing in the map if they failed once and had to start over again.
- Added an OnProgressed output to logic_quest, this output is triggered for any quest objective, if it has been progressed in any way.
- When a capture volume is captured it will fire the OnCaptured output using the last player interactor in the entity output message.
- Areaportal windows can now be force closed, opened and support an initial state.
- Any item type can now be respawned with the inventory item randomizer, such as actual inventory items, not consumables, etc.
- bb2_prop_button now has a UseSound keyfield.
- Color Correction will no longer fade in if the falloff is set to -1.
- Added shared kill entity classname "bandits" for logic_objective, this will count any bandit, bandit leader, etc kill. Similarly to the "zombies" classname checker.
- Updated the logic_objective with a list of choices for the kill entity type (in the FGD).
- filter_character_type and smart_trigger will now properly register bandit NPCs if the filter is set to Humans NPCs only.
- point_teleport TeleportHumans and TeleportZombies will now perform simple trace checks, to ensure that only players that are not within reach will be teleported.
- Added bb2_zombie_spawner_continuous, this is enabled by default, and will revert to the old zombie volume behaviour, which is to spawn zombie waves every X sec even if the old wave did not fully spawn yet. Newer maps disable this for more optimal zombie spawning.
- Fixed a bug which would show the objective icon for inventory items even if it was set to disabled by default.
- Inventory items can now be set to unique, which ensures the player can only carry one unit of the item.
- Inventory items can now have a despawn time - these will be removed after a few sec when dropped by a player.
Players & Skills
- Improved experience system, XP is now awarded based on damage dealt, rather than on kill. Previously you would get XP for a kill, and for each attack you would get 1 XP, this has been changed to a "gain XP as you deal damage" approach, where the minimum XP you may receive is still 1 XP. Your XP value received is affected by how much damage you dealt relative to the NPCs health, and of course the current scale values in the server. Team bonus will now be directly applied to each attack, making it even more useful to gather up against the ZEDs!
- Perk duration is now visualized on the HUD, counts for both human and zombie perks.
- Any XP gained will now be visualized on the HUD, this can be disabled in Options->Other.
- When playing as a zombie in Objective mode, you will now see two counters next to your healthbar HUD in the bottom left corner, these two counters indicate how many enemies you have to kill, or how many times you have to die until you may respawn as a human.
- Improved Blood Rage skill perk, this perk will now improve your health regen vastly, increase your kick damage and melee damage further. Initially it only affected melee damage, excluding kick. This health regen stacks with the health regen skill, and melee master damage skill.
HUD & VGUI
- Fixed a minor bug which displaced HUD text when you were infected.
Balancing
NPCs
- Bandit will award 10 XP instead of 8 XP.
- Bandit Leader will award 15 XP instead of 12 XP.
- Zombie Walker will award 7.5 XP instead of 5 XP.
- Fred will award 1000 XP instead of 100 XP.
- Johnson will award 500 XP instead of 100 XP.
- Custom Actor NPC will now award 50 XP if not a boss, and 100 XP if it is a boss, instead of a fixed XP value of 5.
Weapons
- Boosted Deagle damage from 40 to 50.
- Flamethrower no longer has a horrible drop off.
- Tweaked flamethrower range.
- Removed LvL requirements on Propane, Grenade, Flamethrower and Minigun.
Players
- Mag Refill Skill will trigger more frequently, 15% at max rather than 10%.
- Boosted Blood Rage melee damage from 2% per point to 2.5% per point.
Misc
- Increased XP when completing objectives from 2% to 3.5% of the total XP you need to level up.
- Increased XP when completing quest objectives from 1.5% to 2% of the total XP you need to level up.
- Winning the game in Objective mode will award 7.5% of your total XP needed to level up, rather than 5%.
- Winning a round in Arena mode will award 4% of your total XP needed to level up, rather than 2.5%.
Leaving Early Access
The time has finally come, for BrainBread 2 to leave Early Access, this transition will happen in a few weeks, if there are no major issues reported for this patch in the coming week(s)!
