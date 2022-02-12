v0.1.9.2 - Hotfix to address some immersion breaking bugs.

Version: 0.1.9.2
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.1.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-179-4283
Game Balance
- Spirits do less damage
- Default match time is 30 minutes instead of Unlimited.
- Wraith can now disable traps, if the trap didn't fire they recover a portion of energy as well.
- If a human Wraith Monster is selected, players now start with 1 battery.
- Halved the natural drain rate of battery from flashlight.
Changes
- Reworked loading code to preload characters, task items and minions resulting in shorter load times.
- Reworked collision calculations to reduce from complex to simple resulting in higher FPS.
- Soundtrack is now replicated so everyone starts off with the same track
- Removed intense portions of some audio tracks as it doesn't match the ambiance of the game when no action is occurring.
- Disabled Revenant leap as that's still broken.
Additions
- P38 now has reload sound
- Office cabinets now have clutter.
- H for Health and B for Battery now have spam timers.
- More DV cosmetics.
- Spectators now show on Alive/Dead HUD.
- Spectators can now see themselves on the map.
- Player names are now also on the Alive/Dead HUD.
- Dropping bucket with G near fire is now the same as putting out with E.
- Vitals now have text labels.
- Added additional help text for traps and improved wording of help text messages.
- Shoulder surfing now has text labels
- Added message if you try to damage an off Tesla saying you can't.
- Clothes in closet now randomize.
Improvements
- When opening a menu, previous menus are closed to prevent getting stuck with a bunch of menus open.
- Character pitch is now replicated to the animation so other players can see you looking up/down correctly.
- Updated credit page to reflect all the people who've assisted with the project.
- More surfaces have the correct sounds associated with them.
- Added clarifying message to playing solo about Dirge being a multiplayer game.
- Added clarifying text between reloading with and without ammo.
- Improved tool tips in inventory.
- Devour icon disappears once a corpse can no longer be devoured.
Fixes
- Armored Knights should now wake then walk as expected.
- Fixed issue where a bunch of guns spawned in a drawer you couldn't pickup.
- Fixed bug where selecting revenant would mess up a bunch of match settings.
- Changes to match time should now be replicated to clients.
- Fixed issue where Wraith could sometimes see brass knuckles.
- Dead players no longer count as in the crypt for Wraith warning.
- Fixed issue where interaction line trace was hitting doors for Shadow Realm Wraith.
- Fixed compass not matching player direction.
- Quitting the game now shows up as the character dying on the HUD.
- Safe map locations show now show on the right floor.
- Fixed issue with fireplace showing the wrong icon at the wrong time.
- Joining a pass worded lobby, the password field is now masked.
- Removed shadow cast by chat typewriter.
- Flashlight running out of battery changes HUD icon to match.
- Dead investigators no longer have cold breath while dead.
- Fixed bug where no confirmation was shown when using ESC to leave lobby.
- Fixed bug with suitcase sounds not working.
- Fixed issue where you couldn't pickup the 9mm magazine sometimes.
