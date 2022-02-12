 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dirge update for 12 February 2022

v0.1.9.2 - Hotfix to address some immersion breaking bugs.

Share · View all patches · Build 8192078 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: 0.1.9.2

Build: branches/Dirge_v0.1.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-179-4283

Game Balance

  • Spirits do less damage
  • Default match time is 30 minutes instead of Unlimited.
  • Wraith can now disable traps, if the trap didn't fire they recover a portion of energy as well.
  • If a human Wraith Monster is selected, players now start with 1 battery.
  • Halved the natural drain rate of battery from flashlight.

Changes

  • Reworked loading code to preload characters, task items and minions resulting in shorter load times.
  • Reworked collision calculations to reduce from complex to simple resulting in higher FPS.
  • Soundtrack is now replicated so everyone starts off with the same track
  • Removed intense portions of some audio tracks as it doesn't match the ambiance of the game when no action is occurring.
  • Disabled Revenant leap as that's still broken.

Additions

  • P38 now has reload sound
  • Office cabinets now have clutter.
  • H for Health and B for Battery now have spam timers.
  • More DV cosmetics.
  • Spectators now show on Alive/Dead HUD.
  • Spectators can now see themselves on the map.
  • Player names are now also on the Alive/Dead HUD.
  • Dropping bucket with G near fire is now the same as putting out with E.
  • Vitals now have text labels.
  • Added additional help text for traps and improved wording of help text messages.
  • Shoulder surfing now has text labels
  • Added message if you try to damage an off Tesla saying you can't.
  • Clothes in closet now randomize.

Improvements

  • When opening a menu, previous menus are closed to prevent getting stuck with a bunch of menus open.
  • Character pitch is now replicated to the animation so other players can see you looking up/down correctly.
  • Updated credit page to reflect all the people who've assisted with the project.
  • More surfaces have the correct sounds associated with them.
  • Added clarifying message to playing solo about Dirge being a multiplayer game.
  • Added clarifying text between reloading with and without ammo.
  • Improved tool tips in inventory.
  • Devour icon disappears once a corpse can no longer be devoured.

Fixes

  • Armored Knights should now wake then walk as expected.
  • Fixed issue where a bunch of guns spawned in a drawer you couldn't pickup.
  • Fixed bug where selecting revenant would mess up a bunch of match settings.
  • Changes to match time should now be replicated to clients.
  • Fixed issue where Wraith could sometimes see brass knuckles.
  • Dead players no longer count as in the crypt for Wraith warning.
  • Fixed issue where interaction line trace was hitting doors for Shadow Realm Wraith.
  • Fixed compass not matching player direction.
  • Quitting the game now shows up as the character dying on the HUD.
  • Safe map locations show now show on the right floor.
  • Fixed issue with fireplace showing the wrong icon at the wrong time.
  • Joining a pass worded lobby, the password field is now masked.
  • Removed shadow cast by chat typewriter.
  • Flashlight running out of battery changes HUD icon to match.
  • Dead investigators no longer have cold breath while dead.
  • Fixed bug where no confirmation was shown when using ESC to leave lobby.
  • Fixed bug with suitcase sounds not working.
  • Fixed issue where you couldn't pickup the 9mm magazine sometimes.

Changed files in this update

Dirge Content Depot 1374581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.