Snek wants you to have a little gift for Valentines. It's a patch for the game! Isn't that nice.
v.0.2.19
Fixes:
- Experimental fix to stop rare bug that could allow player to reset at the same moment as saving on a checkpoint.
- Fixed "tail-boop-droop-flip", where Snek getting booped by her own tail-end failling onto her head-end would cause her tail-end and head-end to swap heights.
- Fixed "boop-droop-tail-flip", where Snek booping her snoot and drooping onto her tail would cause her tail-end and head-end to swap heights.
- Fixed an issue where pressing escape/pause on the Classic Mode start screen could sometimes start an empty game.
- Fixed a new bug in the opening cutscene where the bell-ringer priestess's animation was out of sync with the music.
- Changed how kill-cam works interacts with snek-cam, e.g. getting sliced while using snek-cam in Classic Mode. Now the kill-cam will stay active until you crash, which avoids it getting stuck elsewhere.
Improvements:
- 3 of the 4 collectible coin puzzles have been tweaked. Now they all have two solutions: a solution where you get the coin and boop, and a version where you get out alive. (This is how the feather and flower puzzles will be too.)
Changed files in this update