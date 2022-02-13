 Skip to content

Temple Of Snek update for 13 February 2022

snek

Share · View all patches · Build 8192063 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Snek wants you to have a little gift for Valentines. It's a patch for the game! Isn't that nice.

v.0.2.19

Fixes:

  • Experimental fix to stop rare bug that could allow player to reset at the same moment as saving on a checkpoint.
  • Fixed "tail-boop-droop-flip", where Snek getting booped by her own tail-end failling onto her head-end would cause her tail-end and head-end to swap heights.
  • Fixed "boop-droop-tail-flip", where Snek booping her snoot and drooping onto her tail would cause her tail-end and head-end to swap heights.
  • Fixed an issue where pressing escape/pause on the Classic Mode start screen could sometimes start an empty game.
  • Fixed a new bug in the opening cutscene where the bell-ringer priestess's animation was out of sync with the music.
  • Changed how kill-cam works interacts with snek-cam, e.g. getting sliced while using snek-cam in Classic Mode. Now the kill-cam will stay active until you crash, which avoids it getting stuck elsewhere.

Improvements:

  • 3 of the 4 collectible coin puzzles have been tweaked. Now they all have two solutions: a solution where you get the coin and boop, and a version where you get out alive. (This is how the feather and flower puzzles will be too.)

