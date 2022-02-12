 Skip to content

Nienix update for 12 February 2022

Higher sensor range!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.55509155

🎯 [Sensors] The game can now handle even greater sensor range (~7300, up from 5000). This should improve the experience when playing with Dreadnaught class-ships.

🎯 [UI] The top-center enemy information widget has been revised - the healthbar is now clearer.

🎯 [UI] The color of elite enemies (blue) has been slightly changed.

🎯 [Bug] Fixed a bug related to some event-type dungeons not spawning with external doors.

🎯 [Misc] The dungeon generation algorithm has had minor changes.

🎯 [Act 3] A few of the event stations in Act 3 have been revised.

