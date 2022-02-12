 Skip to content

Combots update for 12 February 2022

UPDATE 7.4.0

UPDATE 7.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8191819

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Very rarely a "double road" could be generated
  • There were no decals after explosive projectiles
  • On some buildings decals from projectiles were not displayed
  • Healing grenades didn't leave marks in the sand
  • In one round it was possible to capture both points in the Elimination mode
  • Sometimes the AI ​​tried to take over its base in the Elimination mode
  • The game kicked the player out if they were idle while being a spectator in Elimination mode
  • AI Trak could sometimes rotate in place

Changed

  • Reconfigured the position of the weapons of the bots
  • Slightly changed the animation of the railgun sight
  • Reduced the volume of the sound effect that plays when there is no energy
  • Increased size of decals after projectiles
  • The grenade launcher ammo type is now also displayed on the death screen
  • New AI difficulty system based on damage
  • Significantly increased the sandstorm on the map of Egypt

Added

  • Added a second weapon slot (switch to R by default), if you have the same weapon, you will get a 25% bonus to energy
  • Updated interface

