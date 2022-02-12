UPDATE 7.4.0

Fixed
- Very rarely a "double road" could be generated
- There were no decals after explosive projectiles
- On some buildings decals from projectiles were not displayed
- Healing grenades didn't leave marks in the sand
- In one round it was possible to capture both points in the Elimination mode
- Sometimes the AI tried to take over its base in the Elimination mode
- The game kicked the player out if they were idle while being a spectator in Elimination mode
- AI Trak could sometimes rotate in place
Changed
- Reconfigured the position of the weapons of the bots
- Slightly changed the animation of the railgun sight
- Reduced the volume of the sound effect that plays when there is no energy
- Increased size of decals after projectiles
- The grenade launcher ammo type is now also displayed on the death screen
- New AI difficulty system based on damage
- Significantly increased the sandstorm on the map of Egypt
Added
- Added a second weapon slot (switch to R by default), if you have the same weapon, you will get a 25% bonus to energy
- Updated interface
Changed files in this update