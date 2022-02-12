 Skip to content

Air Traffic update for 12 February 2022

Los Angeles Update Released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello controllers!

The Los Angeles Update includes a new map, new airlines and achievements.

I would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

1.03b Changelog

Los Angeles
  • Added Los Angeles International Airport (KLAX).
  • Added Long Beach Airport (KLGB).
  • Added Ontario International Airport (KONT).
  • Added 48 airlines.
Other
  • Change the border and landmass texture.
  • Change the color of the grid.
  • Added 12 achievements.
  • Fixed - The aircraft label sometimes can't be selected.
  • Fixed - The waypoint button is blocked by tooltips.

