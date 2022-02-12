Los Angeles Update Released

Hello controllers!
The Los Angeles Update includes a new map, new airlines and achievements.
I would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
1.03b Changelog
Los Angeles
- Added Los Angeles International Airport (KLAX).
- Added Long Beach Airport (KLGB).
- Added Ontario International Airport (KONT).
- Added 48 airlines.
Other
- Change the border and landmass texture.
- Change the color of the grid.
- Added 12 achievements.
- Fixed - The aircraft label sometimes can't be selected.
- Fixed - The waypoint button is blocked by tooltips.
Changed files in this update