Conquest of Elysium 5.16

This is mainly a bug fix update. Most importantly it fixes a new bug where you immortals never lost their magic items. Apart from a bunch of fixed bugs there is also improved performance for battles and some new stuff for modders.
General
- Immortal units didn't lose their items when they died
- Fix for no loot after eliminating a player
- Battle performance improvement
- Show square's owner in square info (i)
- Press 'h' to (de)select all horror marked units
- Strange Mist in the Sky never dissipated, fixed
- Ritual Caster ability icon could appear when it shouldn't (Divine Emperor)
- Tunneling through moist cave walls didn't work
- Bug fix for some wandering independents
- Message in battle log when gates are opened
- Animate forest spell only targets squares with living terrain on
- Increased maximum number of projectiles
- Yearly sell price for Emeralds was shown incorrectly
- Fix for ctrl+select another commander
- Player being eliminated could result in corrupted commanders, fixed
- Succubus can now use weapons properly
- Typo and stat fixes
Network / Multiplayer
- Better error message when version is too old for network lobby
AI
- Large units better at engaging enemies in battle
- Limit number of dwarven ballistas at the same location
Modding
- New ritual command: afftarg
- New event command: makeben
- Translation of sub-headers is now possible
- Special abilities can now be translated
