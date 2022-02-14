 Skip to content

Conquest of Elysium 5 update for 14 February 2022

Conquest of Elysium 5.16

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is mainly a bug fix update. Most importantly it fixes a new bug where you immortals never lost their magic items. Apart from a bunch of fixed bugs there is also improved performance for battles and some new stuff for modders.

General

  • Immortal units didn't lose their items when they died
  • Fix for no loot after eliminating a player
  • Battle performance improvement
  • Show square's owner in square info (i)
  • Press 'h' to (de)select all horror marked units
  • Strange Mist in the Sky never dissipated, fixed
  • Ritual Caster ability icon could appear when it shouldn't (Divine Emperor)
  • Tunneling through moist cave walls didn't work
  • Bug fix for some wandering independents
  • Message in battle log when gates are opened
  • Animate forest spell only targets squares with living terrain on
  • Increased maximum number of projectiles
  • Yearly sell price for Emeralds was shown incorrectly
  • Fix for ctrl+select another commander
  • Player being eliminated could result in corrupted commanders, fixed
  • Succubus can now use weapons properly
  • Typo and stat fixes

Network / Multiplayer

  • Better error message when version is too old for network lobby

AI

  • Large units better at engaging enemies in battle
  • Limit number of dwarven ballistas at the same location

Modding

  • New ritual command: afftarg
  • New event command: makeben
  • Translation of sub-headers is now possible
  • Special abilities can now be translated

