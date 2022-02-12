Version 0.3.3 - Furnace, Building Tools, Raiding!

Quick overview!
This patch introduces a deployable furnace to smelt iron ore into ingots! Along with tools to manage your base and a few quality of life enhancements such as windy grass!
Changelog
-
Added Furnace Deployable
-
Added Recipe to Craft a Furnace
-
Added Smelting Recipe or Iron Ore to Ingot
-
Added Chisel to Upgrade Base Components to Stone
-
Added Crowbar to Remove Base Components or Pickup Deployables
-
Added Grass, Bush, Tree Leaves Wind Sway
-
Updated Grass Rendering
-
Updated Base Components to take Damage
-
Fixed Gun Effects null exception
Changed files in this update