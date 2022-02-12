 Skip to content

Crafting Dead update for 12 February 2022

Version 0.3.3 - Furnace, Building Tools, Raiding!

Version 0.3.3 - Furnace, Building Tools, Raiding!

Last edited by Wendy

Quick overview!

This patch introduces a deployable furnace to smelt iron ore into ingots! Along with tools to manage your base and a few quality of life enhancements such as windy grass!

Changelog

  • Added Furnace Deployable

  • Added Recipe to Craft a Furnace

  • Added Smelting Recipe or Iron Ore to Ingot

  • Added Chisel to Upgrade Base Components to Stone

  • Added Crowbar to Remove Base Components or Pickup Deployables

  • Added Grass, Bush, Tree Leaves Wind Sway

  • Updated Grass Rendering

  • Updated Base Components to take Damage

  • Fixed Gun Effects null exception

