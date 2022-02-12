- Fixed a bug where groove overlay song information was not populating with song name, artist name and difficulty name.
- Fixed the "Import Song" dialog not showing when importing a song in the custom song browser menu.
- Fixed a bug where difficulty buttons in the practice menu were enabled even if a custom song didn't have that difficulty mapped.
Groove Gunner update for 12 February 2022
February 12 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
