 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Groove Gunner update for 12 February 2022

February 12 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8191047 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where groove overlay song information was not populating with song name, artist name and difficulty name.
  • Fixed the "Import Song" dialog not showing when importing a song in the custom song browser menu.
  • Fixed a bug where difficulty buttons in the practice menu were enabled even if a custom song didn't have that difficulty mapped.

Changed files in this update

Groove Gunner Windows 64 Depot Depot 976932
  • Loading history…
Groove Gunner Linux 64 Depot Depot 976933
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.