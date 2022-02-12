-
Revise the text introduction of "quick eye and quick hand" and "more brave in war"
Fix the bug that the game will not fail automatically when the client exits the game after the server dies
The talents "dive impact", "bifurcate sword gas" and "spike lock" will no longer trigger multi segment element effects
Add color discrimination intensity to talent
Turn up the battle BGM volume
Change the superposition of damage reduction talents to multiplication calculation
Fix the bug that the player has the probability of ordinary attack after death
Fix the bug that the talent "energy defense" is invalid for sword and shield
Complete the text translation of new functions and talents
Strengthen common attack talents
Strengthen dodge consumption talent
Increase the rewards of no injury challenge and limited time challenge
Skill adjustment
AI value weakening
Slightly improve the bone removal. It's no longer so easy to blink out of the scene
Fix the bug that the game is stuck after pressing ESC during loading
Fix the bug that the energy skill will not stop when the UI interface is opened during the release of sword shield and big sword energy skills
Fix the bug that will pop up the talent interface after death in battle
The talent interface removes the use of space selection function
Fix the bug that lightning weapon skills will be triggered by energy skills
EdgeOfTheAbyssAwaken update for 12 February 2022
Version 0.92.3301 update announcement
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update