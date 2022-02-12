 Skip to content

EdgeOfTheAbyssAwaken update for 12 February 2022

Version 0.92.3301 update announcement

Build 8190921

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Revise the text introduction of "quick eye and quick hand" and "more brave in war"

  2. Fix the bug that the game will not fail automatically when the client exits the game after the server dies

  3. The talents "dive impact", "bifurcate sword gas" and "spike lock" will no longer trigger multi segment element effects

  4. Add color discrimination intensity to talent

  5. Turn up the battle BGM volume

  6. Change the superposition of damage reduction talents to multiplication calculation

  7. Fix the bug that the player has the probability of ordinary attack after death

  8. Fix the bug that the talent "energy defense" is invalid for sword and shield

  9. Complete the text translation of new functions and talents

  10. Strengthen common attack talents

  11. Strengthen dodge consumption talent

  12. Increase the rewards of no injury challenge and limited time challenge

  13. Skill adjustment

  14. AI value weakening

  15. Slightly improve the bone removal. It's no longer so easy to blink out of the scene

  16. Fix the bug that the game is stuck after pressing ESC during loading

  17. Fix the bug that the energy skill will not stop when the UI interface is opened during the release of sword shield and big sword energy skills

  18. Fix the bug that will pop up the talent interface after death in battle

  19. The talent interface removes the use of space selection function

  20. Fix the bug that lightning weapon skills will be triggered by energy skills

