Regiments Playtest update for 12 February 2022

Update 7 - Hotfix 2

  • Possible fix for the disappearing 'i' letters when using Turkish cultural settings in Windows

  • Fixed dead units not aligning to the hill slope correctly in certain cases

  • Removed ATGM from BMP-2 (-)'s model to make the model match the weapon set

  • Minor model updates to T-80U, FV432 series, Strela-10, BTR-70

  • Minor fixes to the unit decals

  • A preview of the randomized prop system for select units - can be seen on M60A3 and M1A1 models

