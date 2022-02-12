-
Possible fix for the disappearing 'i' letters when using Turkish cultural settings in Windows
-
Fixed dead units not aligning to the hill slope correctly in certain cases
-
Removed ATGM from BMP-2 (-)'s model to make the model match the weapon set
-
Minor model updates to T-80U, FV432 series, Strela-10, BTR-70
-
Minor fixes to the unit decals
-
A preview of the randomized prop system for select units - can be seen on M60A3 and M1A1 models
Regiments Playtest update for 12 February 2022
Update 7 - Hotfix 2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update