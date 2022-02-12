 Skip to content

Fleshgait update for 12 February 2022

Costumes & Bugfixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch V1.03:

Bugfixes:

  • Floor 2 Foyer - Pentacle door linking glitch fixed.
  • Camera misalignment when disabling third-person perspective in specific areas.
  • Sound effect playing upon new room entry, while carrying a 2x4.
  • Fixed a bug with the continue system not working, if recently used precision aiming.
  • Added multi-controller support (any controller plugged in can be used without having to remove another).
  • Keyboard tank-control toggle no longer disables 3D movement on a controller.
  • Removed an issue where the keyboard input wasn't affecting movement while aiming.
  • An issue with some puzzles not recognizing completion.
  • Left arm not reaching out to grab items, when the character is in a wounded state.

New unlockable costumes, which are earned for completion of a campaign, have been added. We have adjusted the costumes to now be equipable in-game instead of a selection menu. This room becomes accessible after beating Campaign A for the first time.

