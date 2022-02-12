Costumes & Bugfixes

Patch V1.03:
Bugfixes:
- Floor 2 Foyer - Pentacle door linking glitch fixed.
- Camera misalignment when disabling third-person perspective in specific areas.
- Sound effect playing upon new room entry, while carrying a 2x4.
- Fixed a bug with the continue system not working, if recently used precision aiming.
- Added multi-controller support (any controller plugged in can be used without having to remove another).
- Keyboard tank-control toggle no longer disables 3D movement on a controller.
- Removed an issue where the keyboard input wasn't affecting movement while aiming.
- An issue with some puzzles not recognizing completion.
- Left arm not reaching out to grab items, when the character is in a wounded state.
New unlockable costumes, which are earned for completion of a campaign, have been added. We have adjusted the costumes to now be equipable in-game instead of a selection menu. This room becomes accessible after beating Campaign A for the first time.
