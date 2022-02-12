Update 1.0.1.0

For this update we've focused on fixes for a range of issues reported to us. If you encounter any issues you can report them to us on the forums here.
Patch Notes:
General
- Fixed a crash issue relating to loading map tiles for some users.
- Fixed a potential crash issue relating to the mixer buffer.
- Fixed an issue where character wouldn’t spawn correctly in Cyberpunk region from the main menu.
- Fixed an issue relating to vehicle and home friends permissions.
- Fixed an issue where the total super jump / smash sign count on the spawn menu was showing 0.
- Fixed draw call cost being increased by 1 of various tropical shacks.
- Fixed an issue with a floating speed trap in Rohai.
- Fixed grass in rocks and other things at Mataara.
- Fixed placement of some tires in Wahi Hawa.
- Fixed an issue relating to the load order of some vehicle assets, which should increase loading time slightly.
- Fixed a command relating to Distance Field Shadowing not being recognised.
- Fixed LOD’s on various lights at the club in Puna Manawa
- Fixed LOD’s on various tropical shacks.
- Fixed various issues relating to texture packing which should reduce required installation size.
- Fixed async leaderboards timing out.
- Fixed an issue relating to barn walls on outer islands.
- Fixed an issue with a snowman.
- Fixed a small render cost increase of various small home assets due to an incorrect parenting of material.
- Fixed a draw issue relating to crystals.
- Fixed a packaging issue relating to Balloons.
- Fixed the collision on the auto paradise and cinema signs being too complexed, thus bringing performance optimizations.
- Fixed an issue relating to vehicle neons incorrectly casting a shadow when active.
- Fixed an issue with the loading screen being out of sync for initial second of loading showing a spike in loading bar progress.
- Fixed an issue relating to shadows with Taipu tunnel.
- Fixed various terrain painting.
- Fixed an issue relating to temporary texture memory that had potential to run out and cause textures not to load correctly.
- Fixed an issue that caused homes to be inaccessible to friends under specific permission settings.
- Fixed several memory issues relating to home textures.
- Fixed several memory issues relating to boats.
- Fixed a tree growing through a building in Kapiti.
