 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Capsa update for 12 February 2022

Update 1.0.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8190511 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For this update we've focused on fixes for a range of issues reported to us. If you encounter any issues you can report them to us on the forums here.

Can follow on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/vetron

Patch Notes:

General
  • Fixed a crash issue relating to loading map tiles for some users.
  • Fixed a potential crash issue relating to the mixer buffer.
  • Fixed an issue where character wouldn’t spawn correctly in Cyberpunk region from the main menu.
  • Fixed an issue relating to vehicle and home friends permissions.
  • Fixed an issue where the total super jump / smash sign count on the spawn menu was showing 0.
  • Fixed draw call cost being increased by 1 of various tropical shacks.
  • Fixed an issue with a floating speed trap in Rohai.
  • Fixed grass in rocks and other things at Mataara.
  • Fixed placement of some tires in Wahi Hawa.
  • Fixed an issue relating to the load order of some vehicle assets, which should increase loading time slightly.
  • Fixed a command relating to Distance Field Shadowing not being recognised.
  • Fixed LOD’s on various lights at the club in Puna Manawa
  • Fixed LOD’s on various tropical shacks.
  • Fixed various issues relating to texture packing which should reduce required installation size.
  • Fixed async leaderboards timing out.
  • Fixed an issue relating to barn walls on outer islands.
  • Fixed an issue with a snowman.
  • Fixed a small render cost increase of various small home assets due to an incorrect parenting of material.
  • Fixed a draw issue relating to crystals.
  • Fixed a packaging issue relating to Balloons.
  • Fixed the collision on the auto paradise and cinema signs being too complexed, thus bringing performance optimizations.
  • Fixed an issue relating to vehicle neons incorrectly casting a shadow when active.
  • Fixed an issue with the loading screen being out of sync for initial second of loading showing a spike in loading bar progress.
  • Fixed an issue relating to shadows with Taipu tunnel.
  • Fixed various terrain painting.
  • Fixed an issue relating to temporary texture memory that had potential to run out and cause textures not to load correctly.
  • Fixed an issue that caused homes to be inaccessible to friends under specific permission settings.
  • Fixed several memory issues relating to home textures.
  • Fixed several memory issues relating to boats.
  • Fixed a tree growing through a building in Kapiti.

Changed files in this update

Capsa Content Depot 588121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.