Into The Flames update for 12 February 2022

Build 3.5.0b

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Restored weather + Time [Paused while taking pictures of map for minimap]
  • Removed extra blue zones
  • Fixed First person in Personal car
  • Fixed attack line prompt by Engine 3's doors
  • Fixed Engine 3 spawning with marker lights on
  • Fixed Water on Highway in Station 2 area

Station 1

  • Added Door openers

Emergency Lights

  • Reduced brightness of some of the lights

Open world changes

  • Lowered new overpass towards paradise city
  • Lowered Hilly road in Paradise City Area

Hydrants

  • Reduced GPM further

