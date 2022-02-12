Build 3.5.0b

Bug Fixes
- Restored weather + Time [Paused while taking pictures of map for minimap]
- Removed extra blue zones
- Fixed First person in Personal car
- Fixed attack line prompt by Engine 3's doors
- Fixed Engine 3 spawning with marker lights on
- Fixed Water on Highway in Station 2 area
Station 1
- Added Door openers
Emergency Lights
- Reduced brightness of some of the lights
Open world changes
- Lowered new overpass towards paradise city
- Lowered Hilly road in Paradise City Area
Hydrants
- Reduced GPM further
