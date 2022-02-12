UPDATE - v0.7.0

Added
- Gamemode: Added a boon shrine to the manor
- Items: Added ten new affixes to weapons and armor
- Mobs: Added new Ent mob
- Motifs: Added new "Seven Ravens" motif tree
Changed
- Art: Retuned light and colors throughout the game
- Combat: Removed mana
- Gamemode: First level now rewards a weapon instead of a boon. Second level no longer guaranteed weapon
- Items: Rebalanced weapon damage
- Mobs: Updated mob drop rates
Fixed
- SFX: Fixed damage sound playing when removing equipment with health boosts
- Items: Fixed a bug related to random generations which prevented certain combinations
