Project Grimm Playtest update for 12 February 2022

UPDATE - v0.7.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8190504 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added
  • Gamemode: Added a boon shrine to the manor
  • Items: Added ten new affixes to weapons and armor
  • Mobs: Added new Ent mob
  • Motifs: Added new "Seven Ravens" motif tree
Changed
  • Art: Retuned light and colors throughout the game
  • Combat: Removed mana
  • Gamemode: First level now rewards a weapon instead of a boon. Second level no longer guaranteed weapon
  • Items: Rebalanced weapon damage
  • Mobs: Updated mob drop rates
Fixed
  • SFX: Fixed damage sound playing when removing equipment with health boosts
  • Items: Fixed a bug related to random generations which prevented certain combinations

