Pro Gymnast version 1.4.1 is now available!

Updates in this version:
- Added localized subtitles to the "how to swing" in-game tutorial video, and adjusted it's volume.
- Localized many strings that had been added in recent updates into all supported languages.
- Added an "extra flexible" option in the new "Physics Settings" section of the avatar creator. This is for advanced players who want to simulate more complex, realistic Gymnastics moves.
- Added the ability to show/hide the wooden backing mounts on bars in custom levels
- Added an input to TOGGLE the focus slow-mo effect. If you'd prefer to toggle this instead of just hold a button, you can use the "change control layout" to map this action to an input of your choice.
- Added a new bar prop in the editor that allows designers to adjust it's rigidity.
- retired the GRT Gym poster and features. The location is still available for creating your own custom levels.
Changed files in this update