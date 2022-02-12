Uodate Feb.12th.2022

The following updates have been made!
*Fixed a problem in which the shiny edges of attackers other than CZ-8408A were not displayed correctly.
＊Added "blue" and "brown" to the color tile colors that can be set in Construction.
＊Added an effect that changes the color of the screen border when the carrier is hit by a bullet.
＊Added a sound effect alert when the attacker's remaining armor drops below 3.
Hover Attack 3671 update for 12 February 2022
