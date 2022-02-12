 Skip to content

TeamJumpers 2: New Reality update for 12 February 2022

Steam Release and Feedback Survey

Build 8190435

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**We have officially Jumped on to steam! If you can, please give us feedback in this google form here -

https://forms.gle/fbzZVxZASDtRNTh66

We're trying to improve the game and see what you all want from this!

Thanks for playing our game!**

