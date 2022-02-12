 Skip to content

OverShoot Battle Race update for 12 February 2022

Update Notes for v1.0.95 version

Share · View all patches · Build 8190401 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed error on destroying landmine into multiplayer
  • Removed error after finishing the race and unloaded road objects
  • Fixed plasma and missile generating strange light effect crossing the screen
  • Removed equipped message from non-weapon items into the shop
  • Allow canceling connection retry when lost connection with the server
  • Do not twist when passing over rotatory when the vehicle is on the air

