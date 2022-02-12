Update Notes for v1.0.95 version

- Removed error on destroying landmine into multiplayer
- Removed error after finishing the race and unloaded road objects
- Fixed plasma and missile generating strange light effect crossing the screen
- Removed equipped message from non-weapon items into the shop
- Allow canceling connection retry when lost connection with the server
- Do not twist when passing over rotatory when the vehicle is on the air
