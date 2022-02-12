- adjusted LOS line center dot detection to avoid some rare inconsistent detections.
- Battle Generator: a different fix for campaign leaders going missing if they chose inappropriate unit types to grab the setup info from.
- Brown Water, Black Berets: changed SSR to not allow the Chaplain to call for river boat attacks, added the missing SSR text for the river boats.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 12 February 2022
11 Feb 22 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Windows Depot 1149941
- Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Mac Depot 1149942
- Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Nam - Pack 3 (1176914) Depot - Windows Depot 1176914
- Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Nam 3 Depot - Mac Depot 1176937
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update