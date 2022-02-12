 Skip to content

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 12 February 2022

11 Feb 22 Early Access Build

  • adjusted LOS line center dot detection to avoid some rare inconsistent detections.
  • Battle Generator: a different fix for campaign leaders going missing if they chose inappropriate unit types to grab the setup info from.
  • Brown Water, Black Berets: changed SSR to not allow the Chaplain to call for river boat attacks, added the missing SSR text for the river boats.

Changed files in this update

Lock 'n Load Tactical - Windows Depot 1149941
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Mac Depot 1149942
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Nam - Pack 3 (1176914) Depot - Windows Depot 1176914
Lock 'n Load Tactical: Heroes of the Nam 3 Depot - Mac Depot 1176937
