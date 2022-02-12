v0.22.8 - Pipe Bridge

Expansion to pipe systems - for advanced setups there is need for pipe lines to cross each other - pipe bridge allows to do so still separating them. While one line get's stuck, second one is still unaffected!
Changelog:
- New Device: Pipe Bridge - allows for easier crossing of two pipe lines
- Fix: When in pipe overlay view - new item in pipes are now visible
- Fix: Don't allow for multiple pipes when placing new device with input/output over a constructed pipe
- Fix: No longer stuck in interaction mode where you can't interact with devices/crew
- Change: Pipe removal is now easier to discover
- Change: Reduce asteroids amount
Short comparison with Pipe as a crossing of two lines:
