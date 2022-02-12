Hotfix Patch v20915

This is a quick hotfix patch to adddress a few of issues that occurred from the previous patch, and fix a few extra bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Arboruht Worldboss Telegraph, so you now know exactly where conal AOEs will fall
- Invasion events were previously broken during the second phase, these have been fixed – in addition, invasion events will spawn every 15 minutes instead of every 40, so get ready to get those materials!
- Fixed an issue for some, where picking up an item would cause a lag spike
- Enemies can no longer be pulled all the way to the entrance, causing griefing to be much harder.
- Player level scaling per zone fixed so that higher level players will be 2 levels more powerful, instead of at the same level of the zone.
- Fixed an issue where a lone pirate would spawn in the mines.
We've also put out a letter explaining the reasoning behind some of the balancing changes, and what we've learned so far here! https://zenithmmo.com/blogs/news/letter-from-andy
