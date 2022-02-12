Dota 2 update for 12 February 2022
ClientVersion 5171
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Finnish, French, Italian, Japanese, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Turkish, Portuguese - Brazil, Dutch, German, Greek, Hungarian, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Thai, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: The Magus Cypher
- Modified Economy Item: Crown of the One True King
- Modified Economy Item: Stranger in the Wandering Isles - Weapon
Extra notes