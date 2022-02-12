 Skip to content

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 12 February 2022

early access 1.10.1

Build 8190142

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • Two new maps!
  • The maximum game speed is now 3x.
  • Many translation fixes.
  • Many balance changes! Details below.

Balance changes

EXP gain
  • EXP gained for each level cleared: 6 -> 7
  • EXP gained for each normal combat won: 12 -> 15
Enemies

  • Infiltrator

    • Now all Infiltrators deal 1 less damage.
    • Now there aren't any more waves with Lvl1 infiltrators.

  • Hijacker

    • Now receives triple damage from spells instead of double.

  • EMP Bomb

    • Now there aren't any more waves with 3 EMP Bombs.

  • Final bosses

    • Now all final bosses have double health and slightly more than half speed. Leviathan regen has been adjusted to 0.75% from 1.5%.
Decks

  • Holy Guild

    • Health regen: 0 -> 2
    • Starting crystals: 0 -> 30

  • Everchanging

    • Now starts with 12 cards instead of 15.
    • Now starts with a common trinket.
    • Starting mana: 2 -> 3
    • Max health: [8-14] -> [10-16]
    • Health regen: [0-1] -> [0-2]
    • Starting crystals: [0-60] -> [30-90]
    • Crystal multiplier: [0-10]% -> [0-15]%
    • Starting luck: [0-3] -> [0-5]
    • Flat armor penetration: [0-10] -> [5-15]
    • Flat magic penetration: [0-10] -> [5-15]
    • Attack speed multiplier: [0-6]% -> [3-10]%
    • Range multiplier: [0-6]% -> [3-10]%

  • Early bird

    • Starting crystals: 60 -> 30
    • Flat armor penetration: 24 -> 20
    • Flat magic penetration: 24 -> 20
    • Attack speed multiplier: 12% -> 10%
    • Range multiplier: 12% -> 10%

  • Ace in the Hole

    • Starting crystals: 77-> 7
Towers

  • Archer

    • Fire rate: (1.5, 2.8, 4.1) -> (1.5, 2.5, 3.3)

  • Basic Archer

    • Fire rate: (1.6, 2.7, 4) -> (1.5, 2.5, 3.3)
    • Range: (110, 130, 150) -> (115, 140, 165)

  • Bullseye

    • Stun: (2s, 4s, 9s) -> (2.5s, 5s, 11s)

  • Magic Launcher

    • Fire rate: (1.8, 2.65, 3.5) -> (1.8, 2.3, 2.7)

  • Life Absorber

    • Life drain chance: (6%, 12%, 24%) -> (5%, 10%, 20%)

  • Runic extractor

    • Now increases maximum spell mana by 1 at level 2, and by 3 at level 3.

  • Virtuoso

    • Fire rate: (1.25, 1.25, 1.25) -> (1.12, 1.12, 1.12)
Spells

  • Esna

    • Now also draws an extra card next turn.

  • Fireball

    • Flat magic damage: 90 -> 120

  • Mortar strike

    • Flat physical damage: 210-> 250

  • Omniscience

    • Mana cost: 7-> 8

  • Sacred Punishment

    • Mana cost: 1-> 0

Changed files in this update

