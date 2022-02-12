early access 1.10.1

Highlights
- Two new maps!
- The maximum game speed is now 3x.
- Many translation fixes.
- Many balance changes! Details below.
Balance changes
EXP gain
- EXP gained for each level cleared: 6 -> 7
- EXP gained for each normal combat won: 12 -> 15
Enemies
-
Infiltrator
- Now all Infiltrators deal 1 less damage.
- Now there aren't any more waves with Lvl1 infiltrators.
-
Hijacker
- Now receives triple damage from spells instead of double.
-
EMP Bomb
- Now there aren't any more waves with 3 EMP Bombs.
-
Final bosses
- Now all final bosses have double health and slightly more than half speed. Leviathan regen has been adjusted to 0.75% from 1.5%.
Decks
-
Holy Guild
- Health regen: 0 -> 2
- Starting crystals: 0 -> 30
-
Everchanging
- Now starts with 12 cards instead of 15.
- Now starts with a common trinket.
- Starting mana: 2 -> 3
- Max health: [8-14] -> [10-16]
- Health regen: [0-1] -> [0-2]
- Starting crystals: [0-60] -> [30-90]
- Crystal multiplier: [0-10]% -> [0-15]%
- Starting luck: [0-3] -> [0-5]
- Flat armor penetration: [0-10] -> [5-15]
- Flat magic penetration: [0-10] -> [5-15]
- Attack speed multiplier: [0-6]% -> [3-10]%
- Range multiplier: [0-6]% -> [3-10]%
-
Early bird
- Starting crystals: 60 -> 30
- Flat armor penetration: 24 -> 20
- Flat magic penetration: 24 -> 20
- Attack speed multiplier: 12% -> 10%
- Range multiplier: 12% -> 10%
-
Ace in the Hole
- Starting crystals: 77-> 7
Towers
-
Archer
- Fire rate: (1.5, 2.8, 4.1) -> (1.5, 2.5, 3.3)
-
Basic Archer
- Fire rate: (1.6, 2.7, 4) -> (1.5, 2.5, 3.3)
- Range: (110, 130, 150) -> (115, 140, 165)
-
Bullseye
- Stun: (2s, 4s, 9s) -> (2.5s, 5s, 11s)
-
Magic Launcher
- Fire rate: (1.8, 2.65, 3.5) -> (1.8, 2.3, 2.7)
-
Life Absorber
- Life drain chance: (6%, 12%, 24%) -> (5%, 10%, 20%)
-
Runic extractor
- Now increases maximum spell mana by 1 at level 2, and by 3 at level 3.
-
Virtuoso
- Fire rate: (1.25, 1.25, 1.25) -> (1.12, 1.12, 1.12)
Spells
-
Esna
- Now also draws an extra card next turn.
-
Fireball
- Flat magic damage: 90 -> 120
-
Mortar strike
- Flat physical damage: 210-> 250
-
Omniscience
- Mana cost: 7-> 8
-
Sacred Punishment
- Mana cost: 1-> 0
Changed files in this update