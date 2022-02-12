 Skip to content

Helios update for 12 February 2022

Build 8190130

Build 8190130

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improvements to 2.0 IK for characters with 2 spine bones, no more strange head stretching.
  • Invites open to public.
  • UI interaction for desktop changed to using mouse position rather than looking around, opening menu will show cursor and lock view. View can still be moved by holding and dragging the mouse button with the menu open.
  • Desktop notifications for Invites.
  • Using custom Gifs open to public but limited to Tenor or Giphy, does not support MP4.

