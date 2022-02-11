 Skip to content

Everlasting Summer update for 11 February 2022

18+ content removed

Build 8190128

Patchnotes via Steam Community

On demand by Steam 18+ content removed.

It may cause some bugs with people who has hentai patched intstalled. It's a Steam demand so we can do nothing about this. You may update to a mobile hentai-patch with 1080p pictures.

