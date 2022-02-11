 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Into The Flames update for 11 February 2022

Build 3.5.0 [ Paradise City + Bug Fixes]

Share · View all patches · Build 8189926 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build 3.5.0 [Paradise City + Bug Fix] Live on Default

It is strongly recommended you install the game on an SSD to reduce load times of the new areas. I will be working to reduce them further

Load Times will be longer the first time entering an area

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Airport truck wheels
  • Fixed Engine 1 speed bug
  • Fixed Rescue Rotoray colors
  • Replaced missing porch on 25 Pine Rd
  • Fixed wheels instantly turning on tower + Ladder trucks
  • Fixed Sirens being heard all over map
  • Fixed Fire poles not showing clients sliding down to other clients
  • Fixed Duplicate Window bars [75 Spicer Hill Rd]
  • Fixed doors back drafting when room not on fire
  • Fixed Full Map being invisible if hiding hud
  • Fixed 1 park st propane tank being blocked by porta potty
  • Updated Tool deletion code when picking tools up

Airport Map

  • Fixed FPS drops when driving airport truck

Canton County Map

  • Added New Paradise City Area
  • Moved station 1
  • Added new roads around station 1
  • Expanded Airport
  • Tons of map optimizations (Far from finished)

Car Fires

  • Adjusted hitbox for center fires
  • Can now spawn everywhere entrapments do

Hydrants

  • Upon each load of the map [Host], all hydrants will be randomized GPM. This is only in effect for Canton County

Blue - Maximum / Best GPM

Green

Red

Yellow

Black [Dead hydrant] + Different icon on minimap

Vehicles

  • Fire trucks now start with a random water level between 25 percent, and 100 percent of their full tank, so they may need to be topped off during shift change

Passenger seats

  • Can equip / Unequip SCBA from passenger seats [ Flashlight key while in passenger seat]

    there is no hud or hints you can do this, I will add it later on

Victims

  • Now Spawn unconscious

Fires

  • Bigger fires on the roofs, inside the new vacant structure have about 12 times more health than the standard fires. Will increase it further depending on feedback

Engine 2

  • Restored proper skin

Changed files in this update

savecancel Depot 1222301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.