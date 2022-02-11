Build 3.5.0 [ Paradise City + Bug Fixes]

Build 3.5.0 [Paradise City + Bug Fix] Live on Default
It is strongly recommended you install the game on an SSD to reduce load times of the new areas. I will be working to reduce them further
Load Times will be longer the first time entering an area
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Airport truck wheels
- Fixed Engine 1 speed bug
- Fixed Rescue Rotoray colors
- Replaced missing porch on 25 Pine Rd
- Fixed wheels instantly turning on tower + Ladder trucks
- Fixed Sirens being heard all over map
- Fixed Fire poles not showing clients sliding down to other clients
- Fixed Duplicate Window bars [75 Spicer Hill Rd]
- Fixed doors back drafting when room not on fire
- Fixed Full Map being invisible if hiding hud
- Fixed 1 park st propane tank being blocked by porta potty
- Updated Tool deletion code when picking tools up
Airport Map
- Fixed FPS drops when driving airport truck
Canton County Map
- Added New Paradise City Area
- Moved station 1
- Added new roads around station 1
- Expanded Airport
- Tons of map optimizations (Far from finished)
Car Fires
- Adjusted hitbox for center fires
- Can now spawn everywhere entrapments do
Hydrants
- Upon each load of the map [Host], all hydrants will be randomized GPM. This is only in effect for Canton County
Blue - Maximum / Best GPM
Green
Red
Yellow
Black [Dead hydrant] + Different icon on minimap
Vehicles
- Fire trucks now start with a random water level between 25 percent, and 100 percent of their full tank, so they may need to be topped off during shift change
Passenger seats
- Can equip / Unequip SCBA from passenger seats [ Flashlight key while in passenger seat]
there is no hud or hints you can do this, I will add it later on
Victims
- Now Spawn unconscious
Fires
- Bigger fires on the roofs, inside the new vacant structure have about 12 times more health than the standard fires. Will increase it further depending on feedback
Engine 2
- Restored proper skin
Changed files in this update