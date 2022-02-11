 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Bastide update for 11 February 2022

Weekly update #98

Share · View all patches · Build 8189750 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This weeks update:
  • Added pillory.

  • If a soldier is nearby during a fight, they will take the offending villager to spend a while in the pillory.

  • Finished new fighting system, responds better and gives better options and control for future improvements.

  • Stopped people from trying to fistfight soldiers or archers.

  • Improved fighting movement responsiveness for villagers, enemy villagers and bandits

  • Improved system for moving people by right click.

  • Fixed an issue where villagers would not fight back till the morning when attacked at night.

  • Fixed issue with villagers not leaving due to unhappiness during the night.

  • Fixed issue with nighttime animation speeds.

  • Fixed bandit blocking the camera.

  • Fixed bandit walk speed issue.

  • Fixed fighting math issues.

  • Fixed issue with fighting bandits.

  • Fixed issue with walk speed not updating.

  • Fixed issue for villagers moving towards the right-clicked location.

Next week:

  • Improve right-click camera movement.

  • Smoother camera movement.

  • Improve soldier patrol end location.

  • Animation Enum.

  • Fix issues with the tailor.

  • Arrest people trying to commit arson.

  • Fix villagers only using one campfire.

Changed files in this update

Bastide Content Depot 1115451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.