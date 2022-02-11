Weekly update #98

This weeks update:
- Added pillory.
If a soldier is nearby during a fight, they will take the offending villager to spend a while in the pillory.
Finished new fighting system, responds better and gives better options and control for future improvements.
Stopped people from trying to fistfight soldiers or archers.
Improved fighting movement responsiveness for villagers, enemy villagers and bandits
Improved system for moving people by right click.
Fixed an issue where villagers would not fight back till the morning when attacked at night.
Fixed issue with villagers not leaving due to unhappiness during the night.
Fixed issue with nighttime animation speeds.
Fixed bandit blocking the camera.
Fixed bandit walk speed issue.
Fixed fighting math issues.
Fixed issue with fighting bandits.
Fixed issue with walk speed not updating.
Fixed issue for villagers moving towards the right-clicked location.
Next week:
Improve right-click camera movement.
Smoother camera movement.
Improve soldier patrol end location.
Animation Enum.
Fix issues with the tailor.
Arrest people trying to commit arson.
Fix villagers only using one campfire.
