 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

SimCasino update for 11 February 2022

Localization Hotfix 11th February 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8189695 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We have a small update to fix a number of localization issues and to add newly added translations from the community! Thanks to everyone who contributed, and thanks to those who tested this version on edge!

Changed files in this update

SimCasino Depot - Windows Depot 1158422
  • Loading history…
SimCasino Depot - macOS Depot 1158423
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.