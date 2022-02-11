 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Avalom: Ancestral Heroes update for 11 February 2022

Heavenly Plane

Share · View all patches · Build 8189640 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Heavenly Plane content

New Monsters;

New Heavenly Items;

New Quests;

Now players can go to the castle of the abyssal plane and face the unholy god.

Get ready because battles will transcend above epic levels facing mighty gods and arch enemies.

Changed files in this update

Avalom: Ancestral Heroes Beta Depot 1448231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.