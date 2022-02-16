 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Cozy Grove update for 16 February 2022

Update 4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8189435 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy Scouts! This is intended to be the last update before our major Spring Update and New Neighbears DLC. It's a rollup of bugfixes and QoL that we don't want to make you wait for:

  • Added an additional row of slots to the default backpack size (increasing it for everyone)
  • Fix for issue where cats were not visually appearing hungry, even though they were hungry
  • Canceled animal yoga class (animals won’t appear bent out of shape anymore)
  • Sped up the animal feeding animation sequence
  • Allow players to select what items to give in all delivery quests, not just some of them
  • Fix for getting stuck when scrolling in inventory/filters
  • Fixed issue where the game could freeze if the player drops a large stack of decorations
  • Allison’s photo quests require less food
  • Quest turn-in UI stays visible when quest log is open
  • Quest log and backpack UIs auto-hide when you’re moving an item
  • New solution that will hopefully prevent players from borking their save files by accidentally time travelling backwards. (No guarantees here, but we tried our best.)
  • Speculative fix that will hopefully stop chaseable imps from sometimes getting trapped inside objects and thus becoming uncatchable by the player
  • Add support for future premium DLC!
  • Pandam no longer sells snow sculptures
  • Updated catbox button UI to make it more obvious how to convert hairballs into other essence.
  • Fix for issue where the dowsing rod might fail to detect new targets at the start of a new day.
  • Cleaned up some technical debt.
  • Various minor performance improvements.

Changed files in this update

Cozy Grove - Windows Depot 1458101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.