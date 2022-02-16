Update 4.2

Howdy Scouts! This is intended to be the last update before our major Spring Update and New Neighbears DLC. It's a rollup of bugfixes and QoL that we don't want to make you wait for:
- Added an additional row of slots to the default backpack size (increasing it for everyone)
- Fix for issue where cats were not visually appearing hungry, even though they were hungry
- Canceled animal yoga class (animals won’t appear bent out of shape anymore)
- Sped up the animal feeding animation sequence
- Allow players to select what items to give in all delivery quests, not just some of them
- Fix for getting stuck when scrolling in inventory/filters
- Fixed issue where the game could freeze if the player drops a large stack of decorations
- Allison’s photo quests require less food
- Quest turn-in UI stays visible when quest log is open
- Quest log and backpack UIs auto-hide when you’re moving an item
- New solution that will hopefully prevent players from borking their save files by accidentally time travelling backwards. (No guarantees here, but we tried our best.)
- Speculative fix that will hopefully stop chaseable imps from sometimes getting trapped inside objects and thus becoming uncatchable by the player
- Add support for future premium DLC!
- Pandam no longer sells snow sculptures
- Updated catbox button UI to make it more obvious how to convert hairballs into other essence.
- Fix for issue where the dowsing rod might fail to detect new targets at the start of a new day.
- Cleaned up some technical debt.
- Various minor performance improvements.
Changed files in this update