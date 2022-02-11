 Skip to content

Gods of Sand update for 11 February 2022

0.2.9 - Critical Error Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIX:

  • New players weren't able to start a game due to a bug on the Tutorial scene.

Changed files in this update

Gods of Sand Content Depot 1431231
